Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio for the First Time Ever Taking Place Tomorrow, How to Watch the PPV feat. Ricochet, Will Ospreay and More

What Culture Pro Wrestling returns to iPPV tomorrow, headlined by the first-ever meeting of Kurt Angle and Alberto El Patron, fka Alberto Del Rio. The show can be purchased via the FITE App, which you can download at this link. The app can be downloaded to your cell phone, tablet and other mobile devices for free, and can also stream to Rokus and Samsung Smart TVs.

Below is the final card for “True Destiny”, as well as a video preview for the event:

-In their first-ever match, Kurt Angle vs Alberto Del Rio.

-What Cultture PW champion Drew Galloway vs Joe Hendry.

-Moss & Slater Open Challenge Ladder Match for the What Culture PW Tag Team championship.

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet.

-Zack Sabre Jr vs. Travis Banks.

-Rampage (2) vs Primate (2) – I Quit Match, Best Of 7 Series

-Bea Priestley vs Tessa Blanchard

-Drago vs Pentagon Jr.