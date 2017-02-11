Rumored Title Match Possibly Confirmed for WWE Fastlane

The BMO Bradley Center, which will host next month’s WWE Fastlane PPV, has released the video below, promoting Sami Zayn vs Chris Jericho for the United States Title at the event. The title match has been rumored for the PPV, but has yet to be announced by WWE.

Confirmed WWE Fastlane matches include Kevin Owens vs Goldberg for the Universal Title, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman and Neville vs Jack Gallagher for the Cruiserweight Title.