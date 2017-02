This second of three CSR videos starts looking at Elimination Chamber matches. Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen talk about the under card of the show including the WWE Women’s matches: LaBar: Becky Lynch should win this. Mickie James is the veteran who is back to put over younger talent but I have a weird feeling Mickie is going to win this. There is a long way to Mania so they are going to have some sub feuds and stories going on until they get to Mania. This might be a big one if you’re making picks for WrestleRumble.com that could sway the points. After covering those matches, they toss to Josh Isenberg who touches on the top two matches on the card: Isenberg: I would absolutely love Luke Harper to pick up a victory here, but Randy Orton needs every single win possible building up his championship match at WrestleMania. This will be match of the night in my opinion. Excited to see these two guys work. Been a long time since we’ve seen Luke Harper in singles action on pay-per-view fighting like a cruiserweight looking like a heavyweight. Josh goes on to makes his WWE Championship prediction. Watch the full video below: