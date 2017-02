Following today’s news of Chavo Guerrero, Sr passing away at the age of 68, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling has released an interview with Guerrero which took place last summer. The interview features Guerrero speaking on his legacy in pro wrestling, and below is audio as well as a quote from Guerrero: “I praise God that he still gives me the ability and I still work out and the main thing about it is that I still have fun. It is always fun to get up there and give a good show, not just sit there and use the name. You’ve got to respect your age but you give the people their money’s worth and they will know it and you give them a good match. Who knows maybe another tour here and there, because I am ready for anything.”