Josh Mathews Calls Himself “the Best Play-By-Play Announcer in the World”, Full Line-Up for Tonight’s ROH “Steel City Excellence” Event

Full Line-Up for Tonight’s ROH “Steel City Excellence” Event

Ring of Honor returns to Pittsburgh tonight with its “Steel City Excellence” event at Stage AE. Below is the event card:

-ROH champion Adam Cole & ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes vs. The Brisoces & Bobby Fish & Jay Lethal.

-ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Donovan Dijak.

-ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion.

-War Machine vs. BJ Whitmer & Damien Martinez – No DQ.

-Motor City Machinegun vs. Tempura Boys.

-Pre-Show signing with Lio Rush, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, The Brisoces.

For ticket information, visit www.ROHWrestling.com.

Josh Mathews Calls Himself “the Best Play-By-Play Announcer in the World”

Impact Wrestling has released the latest “My First Day” video, featuring announcer Josh Mathews. During the interview, Mathews refers to himself as “the best play-by-play announcer” in the world, and discusses his first day in TNA: