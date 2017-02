Following today’s news of the passing of Chavo Guerrero at 68 years old, the following has been posted on social media by current WWE stars and wrestling personalities:

Chavo Sr. was one of a kind. He did things his own way & entertained fans for 20+ years. My thoughts are with the entire Guerrero family. pic.twitter.com/fn1bk6WXLF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2017

My heart & condolences to the entire Guerrero family on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr. A one of a kind person who was a pleasure to know — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 11, 2017

RIP Chavo Classic! Viva la rasa! pic.twitter.com/BiPBGFrVw8 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) February 11, 2017

The Legendary Chavo Guerrero 01/07/49 – 02/11/17 Rest in Peace Sir, I’m honored to have known you. pic.twitter.com/PtRKMZW911 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 11, 2017

Very saddened to hear of my friend Chavo Guerrero Sr’s passing today.My condolences and best wishes to Chavo Jr and all the Guerrero family — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 11, 2017

Rest In Peace, Chavo Guerrero Sr. – a true pioneer of Lucha Libre. pic.twitter.com/LvJ1iZsOil — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) February 11, 2017

Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things “HIS” way. Not always right, not always wrong,… https://t.co/0BRq00r9gV — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) February 11, 2017

RIP Chavo Guerrero Sr. I know Roddy Piper will welcome you at the gates! #ProWrestling — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) February 11, 2017