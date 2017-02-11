Injured WWE Star Returning to Action, Update on Elimination Chamber Structure Getting a New Look, Dana Warrior’s New WWE Deal

Dana Warrior’s New WWE Deal

According to F4WOnline.com, Dana Warrior’s new deal with WWE allows the company to continue using the “Ultimate Warrior” name and likeliness in marketing as well as use the name for the “Ultimate Warrior Award.”

Update on Elimination Chamber Structure Getting a New Look

As noted, WWE announced on Smackdown last week that Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV will see an “all-new” Elimination Chamber structure.

Bryan Alvarez recently reported on Wrestling Observer Live that changes have been made to the structure, but it won’t necessarily be “all-new.” Back in January 2015, Stephanie McMahon noted WWE was dropping the Chamber concept because it proved to be a “logistics nightmare” for most arenas. She noted the structure weighs about 10 tons and is very difficult to hang from most venues.

Injured WWE Star Returning to Action

According to Dave Meltzer, injured WWE star Tamina Snuka has been cleared to return to the ring and is booked for Smackdown live events beginning next month.

She is also being advertised for the upcoming WWE MSG live event, at which she is teaming with Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella to face Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Carmella.