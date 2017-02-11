Brandi Takes a Cross Rhodes As wrestling fans are well aware, the life of a pro wrestling manager is not always a safe one. Former WWE announcer Brandi Rhodes recently posted a video on Instagram, featuring her husband Cody Rhodes accidentally leveling her with his finishing maneuver, the Cross Rhodes. The spot took place at Friday’s WrestlePro event in New Jersey, where the Bullet Club star was in action against Mario Bokara, and Ring of Honor’s Lio Rush. Check it out: A video posted by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:47pm PST Star Pulled From WCPW Event What Culture Pro Wrestling has announced that, due to an “unscheduled commitment”, Tessa Blanchard will no longer be competing in Sunday’s big event in Milton Keynes, England. Her advertised opponent for the night, Bae Priestly, who is the girlfriend of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay, will still be in action against an unannounced alternate opponent. You can check out the full match card for WCPW’s “True Destiny” event, as we reported earlier this weekend, as well as information on how to watch the live IPPV. The show will be headlined by the first ever encounter between Alberto Del Rio and Kurt Angle, and features yet another match between high-flying sensations Will Ospreay and Ricochet, as well as Zack Sabre Jr., Drew Galloway, Pentagon Jr., and more.