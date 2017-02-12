Play The Official WZ Facebook Discussion Group Elimination Chamber Pick ‘Em Game NOW!

WrestleZone’s Facebook Discussion Group’s WWE Elimination Chamber Pick ‘Em Game available hosted by group member Ric Vickrey is available now for you to play along with! If you would like to play along simply join the discussion group by clicking HERE and enter your predictions in the comments section below the Elimination Chamber Pick ‘Em post pinned to the top of the group. You can find Ric’s rules for the Elimination Chamber Pick ‘Em listed below. You are welcome to print them off and play at home with your friends as well! WWE Elimination Chamber Results Coverage and Final Card: 3 Title Matches, WZ Launching Updated Play-by-Play Coverage Wrestle Zone Radio Group Discussion Pick’Em Challenge – SmackDown Live Elimination Chamber 2017 PLEASE READ THE RULES 01) The Officially Announced matches will be listed below. Only those listed apply for the Pick’Em Challenge. 02) Predicted the winner of each match. 03) Apply Confidence Points to each match according to how confident you are in your selection. For the Elimination Chamber event there have been EIGHT announced matches. This means you will apply a numeric value of 1-8 to each match. 8 is Most Confident while 1 is Least Confident. YOU MAY ONLY USE EACH VALUE ONCE. Basically you are ranking the matches by how sure you are of the outcome. 04) For the Elimination Chamber edition of the Challenge we will have FOUR Bonus questions. Point values will be listed inside ( ) following each question. Below is the current Elimination Chamber Event card. Please Copy and Paste the matches along with your winners, confidence points and bonus answers as a reply within this thread. The Pick’Em is open to WZDG Members. Entries will be accepted until the beginning of the Elimination Chamber Pre Show. 01) WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Winner (Confidence): 02) SmackDown Live Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi

Winner (Confidence): 03) SmackDown Live Tag Team Turmoil Tag Championship

American Alpha vs. Slater & Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillains

Winner (Confidence): 04) 2-on-1 Handicap Match

Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Winner (Confidence): 05) Grudge Match

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Winner (Confidence): 06) Family Feud

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Winner (Confidence): 07) Grudge Match

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Winner (Confidence): 08) Pre Show Kickoff

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Winner (Confidence): **BONUS QUESTIONS** 01) How many title changes will take place at the Elimination Chamber Event? (2 points)

A: 02) Which Superstar will be eliminated third from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match? (2 points)

A: 03) Which of the Women’s Division matches will record the official shortest time? (3 points)

A: 04) Will a NXT Superstar(s) make their SmackDown Live debut(s) during the Elimination Chamber Event? (3 points)

A: Ric tallies up the results after each PPV and declares a winner for each event a day or so later. He also keeps a running total of group members overall points to determine prediction winner at the end of the WWE Season as well. The “WWE Season” is defined as ending at the conclusion of each year’s WrestleMania and begins again the night after on RAW. You can find the current standings for the past year below: Overall Leader: Daniel Scase w/216 Total Points Standings – First # is Running Points. Second # in ( ) Represents Royal Rumble Score. 01) Daniel Scase: 216 (22)

02) James McIvor: 211 (23)

03) Scott Mahoney: 210 (21)

04) James DuYore: 209 (28)

05) Jeremy Ellingsworth: 207 (35)

06) Ric Vickrey: 205 (28)

07) Charles C Dowd: 198 (21)

08) James Williamson: 196 (22)

09) JT Greenly: 179 (20)

10) Monica Castro: 174 (13)

11) Simon Gudge: 172 (27)

12) Dimitri Williams: 171 (21)

13) Chaz Barnes: 170 (22)

14) Dale White: 155 (23)

15) James M. Powers: 152 (21)

16) Luis Suarez: 151 (17)

16) Steve Schlegel: 133 (40) ***

17) Nick Hausman: 111 (17)

18) Mike Gerety: 52 (25)

19) Nate Rosenthal: 44 (16)

20) William Alicea: 44 (00)

21) Evelyn Vogel: 43 (00)

22) Andre Thomas: 40 (00)

23) Donn Shear: 35 (35)

24) Jason Bell: 32 (32)

25) Nicholas Giacobbe: 31 (31)

26) Kevin H. Kellam: 29 (26)

27) Mark Alford: 28 (28)

28) Bin Hamin: 26 (18)

29) Jared Buchanan: 24 (24)

30) Aurelio Gonzales: 23 (23)

30) Bill Pritchard: 23 (23)

30) Chris Downey: 23 (23)

33) Aaron Strunsky: 21 (21)

34) Bees Obrien: 19 (19)

35) Miguel Lopez: 18 (18)

35) Paul Yorke: 18 (18)

37) Pat Bennett: 14 (00)

38) Joe Walker: 12 (00)

38) Leonid Moreyn: 12 (12)

WrestleZone will be providing coverage of the Elimination Chamber all day long and through the event.