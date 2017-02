Goldbeg Added To RAW Shows

Goldberg will be taking on Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship. Goldberg has been added to the February 27th and March 6th shows, which are the go-home and post Fastlane shows.

Rich Swann Returns

205 Live star Rich Swann returned to the ring in Anchorage, Alaska for a WWE Live Event. Swann has been out of action since January 30th due to a foot injury.