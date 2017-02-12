Why The WWE Title Match At WrestleMania Will Be A Triple Threat, Win Cash & WrestleMania Tickets Predicting Elimination Chamber

This third and final CSR video of the weekend has Justin LaBar, Juice Springsteen and Ronnell Hunt talking Luke Harper vs Randy Orton and the Elimination Chamber match. Here’s a brief highlight of what was said: LaBar: Randy Orton is not going to be harmed if it’s a funny loss, some type of draw or some gets involved. Somehow Luke Harper gets the win. Luke Harper needs an argument to be in the main event because we need a Wyatt Family triple threat for WrestleMania. Bottom line, if you’re going to have Goldberg vs Lesnar for Universal title which is real possibility, those two guys have fought like a combined 2 minutes. The other title match needs to have higher work rate and Bray Wyatt is favorite for Chamber but this still brings a swerve for the Mania main event. The conversation and reasoning continues and can be seen in the full video below. This weekend of CSR is sponsored by WrestleRumble.com—answer questions about tonight’s Elimination Chamber event. The contestant who finishes in first place wins cash and WrestleMania tickets. More cash prizes for the top 6 finalists!