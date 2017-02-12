Lex Luger & Eric Bischoff Discuss Vince McMahon, Why He’s Been So Successful, How Lex Got Vince To Make A Business Concession, More



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released earlier tonight and features former WCW & WWE Superstar Lex Luger return with an over two hour long interview. You can find some of Lex and Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: Originally they only wanted to call me The Narcissist and wanted to do away with Lex Luger. Basically put him to sleep. Put him to rest. With my confidence, as I like to call it, I said, “Wow, how can we not use that? The character has been established in WCW. How about we call me Lex Luger The Narcissist?” Meanwhile I was also thinking that I already had Lex Luger trademarked. I knew that once Vince owned your name like “The Narcissist” that if you left there that you couldn’t take that with you. I wanted to have Lex Luger on his TV because I had the trademark and I knew I could take that with me. So, I negotiated with Vince to have my character be Lex Luger The Narcissist and he agreed to that. Which I was surprised he did! Originally he was very, very passionate about me being The Narcissist only. As you know, in the business, he wanted to own my property while I was with the WWF completely. Not have to borrow Lex Luger at all which I had trademarked. EB: So far that is one of the most amazing things that we have talked about. That is so different than the way WWE/WWF, Vince McMahon, operates. That was early on. Vince is an amazingly brilliant guy. There is a reason he didn’t acknowledge the competition. There is a reason why he doesn’t or didn’t, especially back then, want them to keep their own names. LL: He’s so protective of his property. It’s done him well through the years. EB: Oh, it’s what makes him what he is! LL: He wants to own it lock, stock and 100%. For sure. EB: You’re a hell of a negotiator. LL: I think our personal relationship had gotten off so well that we would go to the gym together when I was in town. He had a gym at the house. We got along so well personally I think he made a business concession based on his personal liking of me at the time that went against his better business choices that other people were telling him to do. (Laughs) That’s my take on it! Only he can answer but that was my impression. EB: I’m pretty sure he’s never going to be on this show to do that. So to fill in the blanks with the little I do know about him and having been in federal trademark court with him and Jerry McDevitt. I concur. (Laughs) Please cite WZ as the source if you use any of the above transcriptions. Thanks! Related: Lex Luger Talks To Eric Bischoff About Why He Jumped From WWF To WCW, “Sting Was A Huge Advocate For You”

