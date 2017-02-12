Share your thoughts on this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in the comment section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! Tweet WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Notes: – The panel for tonight’s show is Renee Young, Booker T, Sam Roberts and Carmella. Booker T reflects on being part of the first Elimination Chamber Match. – Dasha Fuentes is in the Social Media Lounge. Tonight’s special guest is former WWE SmackDown Live Champion, Becky Lynch. Send in your questions using the hashtag #AskBecky. – The panel starts previewing the Alexa Bliss/Naomi SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match. Sam is a big advocate for the recent push of Naomi. Carmella is not even paying attention, she’s on her phone texting her friends. Carmella says that while Naomi may glow in the dark, that doesn’t make her a legitimate contender for the championship. Booker says that Naomi needs to put her cheerleading character traits in the past, she needs to start looking out for herself. Carmella is yawning while Sam Roberts is talking. The panel talks about the possibility of Naomi walking into her hometown at WrestleMania as champion. Booker and Sam are going with Naomi to win. Renee is annoyed with Carmella’s lack of participation. Carmella doesn’t care about the match, but if she had a choice she’ll go with Alexa Bliss. Be sure to continue refreshing the page as results are posted live! Save Save Save