The Rock Receives NAACP Image Award, Lilian Garcia Appearing on Game Show, Bray Wyatt Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

The Rock Receives NAACP Image Award

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named the recipient of The ‘Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the NAACP Image Awards.

Lilian Garcia Appearing on Game Show

As seen in the Tweet below, Lilian Garcia appears to be filming an episode of “The Price Is Right” on CBS today:

Bray Wyatt Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas

Below is the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas featuring Rob Schamberger’s Bray Wyatt artwork:

