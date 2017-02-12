NXT Albany Live Event Results (2/11): Nakamura and DIY Team Up, Dillinger vs Young, Triple Threat Womens Title Match and More

WWE NXT Albany Live Event Results
2/11/17
Albany, NY
Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

Kassius Ohno beat Patrick Clark.

Mandy Rose beat Daria Berenato.

Steve Cutler beat Oney Lorcan.

Aleister Black beat Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Asuka beat Nikki Cross and Ember Moon to retain the Women’s Title.

Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain beat Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Tye Dillinger beat Eric Young.

Shinsuke Nakamura Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain.

