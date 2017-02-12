Two Top Female Wrestlers Working on The Rock’s New Paige Movie “Fighting with My Family”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Tessa Blanchard and Thea Trinidad are currently in L.A. working on the new movie being produced by and starring The Rock, called “Fighting with My Family.” It is unclear as to whether or not Blanchard and Trinidad will be appearing on camera or just working behind the scenes of the film which will profile WWE star Paige and her wrestling family.

As we previously reported, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has been cast in the role of Paige’s mom, and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead) will be playing her father.

As noted, What Culture Pro Wrestling and Wrestle Circus both announced this weekend that Tessa had to pull out of their events due to an “exciting new project,” and it’s being said the movie work is the reason why.