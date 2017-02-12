WWE Star in Social Media Lounge During Elimination Chamber, Preview Tonight’s Chamber Match (Video), Virgil Attends ROH Event (Photo)

WWE Star in Social Media Lounge During Elimination Chamber
WWE has announced Becky Lynch will be in the social media lounge during the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. Lynch will face Mickie James on the main PPV card.
Preview Tonight’s Chamber Match
Below is a video preview for John Cena defending the WWE Title inside the Chamber at tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV:
Virgil Attends ROH Event
As noted, former WWE star Virgil attended last night’s Ring of Honor Steel City Excellence event and below is a photo:
