Josh Mathews Reacts to Online Buzz Following His Announcer Remark
As noted, TNA’s latest My First Day video, featuring Josh Mathews, created some online buzz when during the video Mathews proclaimed himself to be the “best play-by-play announcer in the world”. Mathews commented on the buzz his comments made by Tweeting the following:
TNA’s Jeremy Borash Tweeted, then deleted the following exchange:
Eddie Edwards’ Wife Reveals Her Current TNA Status
As seen on Impact Wrestling this past week, Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha made her TNA TV debut, and was attacked by Angelina Love during the main event match.
Alisha is Alexxis Nevaeh from the New England independent scene, and has been married to Edwards for the past two years. She has been wrestling professionally since 2006. Following her TV debut, she posted the following on Twitter:
