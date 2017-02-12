Josh Mathews Reacts to Online Buzz Following His Announcer Remark As noted, TNA’s latest My First Day video, featuring Josh Mathews, created some online buzz when during the video Mathews proclaimed himself to be the “best play-by-play announcer in the world”. Mathews commented on the buzz his comments made by Tweeting the following: Seems like “My First Day” caused quite the reaction! Obviously, we are all entitled to our opinions & that makes what we do so great! — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) February 12, 2017 TNA’s Jeremy Borash Tweeted, then deleted the following exchange: Borash: “No one will ever question your credibility after the ‘I believe I am the greatest play by play announcer in the world,’ quote. Good for you.” Mathews: “Go fly your drone.” Borash: “I will. The difference between you and that drone? One is a super over personality on a wrestling show… and the other is an announcer.” Mathews: “Don’t worry @JeremyBorash after WWE, ROH, Lucha, NJPW, NOAH & any other company fires like 10 announcers, you’ll get your chance!” Mathews: “Yeah, a Ring Announcer. Anyone can do that. Have you seen the people that used to work here?!?” Eddie Edwards’ Wife Reveals Her Current TNA Status As seen on Impact Wrestling this past week, Eddie Edwards’ wife Alisha made her TNA TV debut, and was attacked by Angelina Love during the main event match. Alisha is Alexxis Nevaeh from the New England independent scene, and has been married to Edwards for the past two years. She has been wrestling professionally since 2006. Following her TV debut, she posted the following on Twitter: You made it personal and I’ll prove to the world why your biggest bitch but don’t worry it’s not over boo boo @IMPACTWRESTLING @ActualALove pic.twitter.com/GWNSJ8O6tq — Double X Diva (@alexxisnevaeh) February 10, 2017 @smartarse5 not yet but let them know! — Double X Diva (@alexxisnevaeh) February 10, 2017 @SteveKoellner let them know! — Double X Diva (@alexxisnevaeh) February 10, 2017