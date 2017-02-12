Final WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds, Smart Money is In Revealing the Possible Winners Tonight *Spoilers*

Thanks to Jules Allen and BetWrestling.com for sending in the following:
The smart money appears to be in for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event, with big favorites in all of the matches except for the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya bout.
As we’ve seen, the favorites in the final betting odds almost always end up winning on the show. Please note that the odds don’t account for countouts and disqualifications, so while Alexa Bliss is a +2100 underdog in her title defense against Naomi tonight, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s losing the title.
Below are the current betting odds from 5 Dimes with the favorites listed first. Just a reminder that a – sign indicates the favorite and the + is indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are in their match. Right now a $100 bet on John Cena would win you $3500 if he were to win the Elimination Chamber match. However, you would need to place a $7500 wager on Bray Wyatt to win $100.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil
Randy Orton -6000 vs Luke Harper +2000
Nikki Bella -420 Natalya +300
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch -4500 vs Mickie James +1200
Handicap Match
