Baron Corbin Arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has released the following video, featuring Baron Corbin arriving at WWE Elimination Chamber and discussing his big title shot in tonight’s Chamber main event:
Miz on Why He Will Leave Tonight’s PPV as Champion
WWE has also released the following backstage video featuring The Miz explaining that, like him or not, he is walking out of the Elimination Chamber Match the WWE Champion:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?