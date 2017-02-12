Baron Corbin Arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber, Talks Tonight’s Main Event, Miz on Why He Will Leave Tonight’s PPV as Champion (Videos)

Nick Paglino
baron corbin

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Baron Corbin Arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has released the following video, featuring Baron Corbin arriving at WWE Elimination Chamber and discussing his big title shot in tonight’s Chamber main event:

Miz on Why He Will Leave Tonight’s PPV as Champion

WWE has also released the following backstage video featuring The Miz explaining that, like him or not, he is walking out of the Elimination Chamber Match the WWE Champion:

Baron CorbinThe MizvideoWWEWWE Elimination Chamber
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"