Kevin Owens Sends Odd Message to Goldberg, AJ Styles on Elimination Chamber, Viktor Responds to WWE “Diss”, Rollins Games with NFL Player

Kevin Owens Sends Odd Message to Goldberg

Kevin Owens, who will face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title at WWE Fastlane, sent Goldberg an odd message on Twitter, which is a video of baby sloths:

Viktor Responds to WWE “Diss”

As noted, Daniel Bryan revealed on Twitter that he and Viktor used to team on the indy scene as “Double Meat”, and then Tweeted the following on a video package WWE recently ran featuring Bryan teaming with Roman Reigns:

Viktor then responded with the following Tweet:

Viktor then responded with the following Tweet:

AJ Styles on Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles Tweeted the following on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber match:

No match like #WWEChamber.

No man like the Phenomenal one.

AJ Styles Tweeted the following on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber match:

Rollins Games with NFL PLayer

Below is footage of Seth Rollins facing NFL player Travis Kelce in a game of Madden: