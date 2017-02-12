WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Match: Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

Hawkins backs himself in the corner. Mojo chases Hawkins around the ring. Mojo takes out the knees of Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Hawkins sends Mojo sternum first into the ring apron. Mojo drops Hawkins with a shoulder tackle in the corner. Mojo connects with the Stinger Splash.

Hawkins grounds Mojo with a rear chin lock. Mojo escapes out of the hold with a jaw breaker. Mojo fires up with a series of running axe handles. Mojo with a front slam to Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins connects with a enziguri. Mojo lays out Hawkins with the Right Hand from Hell. Mojo follows that up with the tilt-a-whirl slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mojo Rawley