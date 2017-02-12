WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

First Match: Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James Becky and Mickie goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Mickie with an arm-drag takedown for a one count. The collar and elbow tie up spills to the outside. Both women get back into the ring at the count of nine. Becky applies a wrist lock. Mickie with a roll through and lands a deep arm-drag. Mickie transitions into an arm-ringer. Becky goes for the DisArm Her, but Mickie holds onto the top rope. Becky tosses Mickie to the outside. Becky tells Mickie to get back into the ring as Mickie is regaining her composure. Becky with a Springboard Sidekick that knocks Mickie off the ring-apron. Becky dives off the ring-apron with a flying forearm strike. Becky rolls Mickie back into the ring. Mickie kicks Becky in the chest. Mickie plants Becky with a Snap DDT for a two count. Mickie starts working on the arm of Becky. Mickie tries to hyperextend the arm of Becky. Mickie with a snap-mare into a wrist lock. Mickie with a knee strike to Becky for a two count. Mickie with a modified fujiwara arm-bar. Becky with a running axe-handle. Mickie with a boot to the shoulder of Becky. Mickie sends Becky shoulder first to the steel ring post. Mickie with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors. Mickie with a boot to the face for a two count. Mickie applies a half-nelson chin lock. Becky and Mickie trade forearm shots. Becky with a series of clotheslines. Becky dropkicks Mickie. Becky connects with a Bexploder Suplex for a two count. Becky goes for a flying forearm, but Mickie ducks out of the way. Mickie drops Becky with a flapjack. Mickie ascends to the top rope. Mickie with a diving senton for a two count. Mickie escapes out of the hammer lock. Becky connects with a missile dropkick. Becky goes for a Pumphandle Slam, but Mickie gets back on her feet. Mickie connects with the Mick Kick. Mickie goes for the cover, but Becky has her foot under the bottom rope. Mickie drags her in the middle and goes for the cover, but Becky kicks out at two. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie goes for a DDT, but Becky counters with the back bodydrop. Becky rolls Mickie up to pickup the victory. Winner: Becky Lynch “A #FlyingFIREarm by @BeckyLynchWWE & she’s EN FUEGO early on!” – @MauroRanallo #WWEChamber #BeckyLynch #wwePHOENIX pic.twitter.com/SLeY4IsgZj — SmackTalkerSkyWalker (@natronbomb77) February 13, 2017 .@MickieJames no da crédito a lo que sus ojos ven y a lo vivido esta noche… ¿Se rendirá ante @BeckyLynchWWE? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VwOAjEUgKw — WWE México (@wwe_mex) February 13, 2017