WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Dolph Ziggler vs Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Second Match: Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler Ziggler attacks Kalisto from behind while he was making his entrance. Ziggler whips Kalisto back first to the LAD screen. The referees and medical team attends to Kalisto. Crews charges towards Ziggler immediately after the bell rings. Crews stomps on Ziggler chest in the corner. Ziggler lands a back elbow in the corner. Crews responds with a running axe-handle. Crews goes into the ground and pound attack. Crews with a snap vertical suplex. Ziggler with a top rope stunner to Crews. Ziggler follows that up with a Hangman’s Neckbreaker on the second rope. Ziggler stomps on Crews chest. Ziggler rakes the eyes of Crews. Ziggler lands another neckbreaker for a two count. Ziggler with a boot to the face of Crews. Ziggler with a diving elbow drop to the back of Crews for a two count. Ziggler grounds Crews with a rear chin lock. Crews rolls Ziggler up for a two count. Ziggler lands a big right hand. Ziggler continues to ground Crews with the chin lock. Ziggler kicks Crews in the knee. Ziggler works on the neck of Crews. Kalisto starts walking back to the ring. Crews with a leaping enziguri to Ziggler. Crews tags in Kalisto. Kalisto with a Springboard Senton to Ziggler. Kalisto with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Kalisto goes for the Salida Del Sol, but Ziggler blocks it. Kalisto with a side kick to the head of Ziggler. Kalisto tags in Crews. Crews plants Ziggler with a sit-out powerbomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Ziggler knocks Kalisto off the ring apron. Ziggler brings a chair into a ring. Ziggler wraps a chair on Crews ankle. Ziggler repeatedly stomps on the chair. Winner: Apollo Crews & Kalisto Result 2: #ApolloCrews & #Kalisto

Def. #DolphZiggler#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/0aX47jTqkK — WWE Chamber (@ConnectWWE) February 13, 2017 Kalisto is showing massive heart and fight coming back to the match #WWEChamberpic.twitter.com/i33E97gTcz — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) February 13, 2017