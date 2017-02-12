JBL Trips and Falls at WWE Elimination Chamber, Mojo Rawley Reacts to His Win Over Hawkins, Promo for Owens vs Goldberg at Fastlane (Videos)

Nick Paglino
wwe elimination chamber

(Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for LIONSGATE)

JBL Trips and Falls at WWE Elimination Chamber

JBL tripped during his entrance at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV as seen below:

Promo for Owens vs Goldberg at Fastlane

Below is a promo video for Kevin Owens vs Goldberg at WWE Fastlane next month:

Watch Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

Below is footage of Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins from the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, as well as a backstage interview with Rawley reacting to his win tonight:

curt hawkinsGoldbergjblKevin Owensmojo-rawleyvideoWWEWWE Elimination ChamberWWE Fastlane
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"