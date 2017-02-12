JBL Trips and Falls at WWE Elimination Chamber

JBL tripped during his entrance at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV as seen below:

Promo for Owens vs Goldberg at Fastlane

Below is a promo video for Kevin Owens vs Goldberg at WWE Fastlane next month:

Watch Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

Below is footage of Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins from the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, as well as a backstage interview with Rawley reacting to his win tonight: