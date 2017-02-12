Third Match: The American Alpha (c) vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Vaudevillians vs. Breezango vs. The Usos in a Tag Team Turmoil Match for the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Slater and Fandango starts things off. Fandango backs Slater into the corner. Fandango applies a side headlock. Fandango drops Slater with a shoulder tackle. Slater leapfrogs over Fandango. Slater lands a big hip toss. Fandango tags in Breeze. Slater applies a wrist lock and tags in Rhyno. Rhyno with an arm-ringer to Breeze. Breeze kicks Rhyno in the gut. Rhyno with a shoulder block to Breeze. Rhyno with a Corner Spear. Rhyno connects with a short-arm clothesline. Slater and Rhyno with a double back elbow strike to Breeze. Rhyno tags in Slater. Slater with a series of right hands to Breeze. Breeze tags in Fandango. Fandango with a ground and pound attack on Slater. Fandango drops a collection of fashion tickets on Slater. Rhyno lays out Breeze. Fandango tosses Rhyno out of the ring. Slater with a O’Connor Roll and tags in Rhyno. Rhyno with the GORE to Fandango to score the pinfall. Breezango are officially eliminated. The Vaudevillians are the next entrants. Slater with a flying plancha onto The Vaudevillians. English with a knee drop to Slater for a two count. English kicks Slater in the ribs. English tags in Gotch. Gotch with a series of knee strikes to Slater. Rhyno with a shoulder tackle to Gotch. English goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Slater ducks out of the way. Slater with a DDT to score the pinfall. The Vaudevillians are officially eliminated. The Usos are the next entrants. Jimmy lands a knife edge chops. Slater drags Jimmy to the corner and tags in Rhyno. Rhyno with a double axe-handle across the back. Jimmy whips Rhyno into the turnbuckles. Jimmy tags in Jey. Jey goes for the cover, but Rhyno kicks out at two. Rhyno tags in Slater. Slater with a flying clothesline. Slater with a series of right hands to Jey. Jey plants Slater with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Jey tosses Rhyno to the outside. Jey tags in Jimmy. Jimmy SuperKicks Slater. Jey rolls Slater up and scores the pinfall. Heath Slater and Rhyno are officially eliminated. American Alpha are the next entrants. The Usos and American Alpha brawls on the stage. Alpha with a double german suplex in stereo. Gable with a diving crossbody for a two count. Gable tags in Jordan. Jey uppercuts Gable. Jey with a corner spear to Gable. Jey tags in Jimmy. Jimmy goes for the cover, but Gable kicks out at two. Jimmy sends Gable sternum first into the turnbuckles. Jey attacks Gable from the outside. Jimmy lands a knife edge chop and tags in Jey. Jey with a thrust kick to the ribs of Gable. Jimmy with a leg drop for a two count. Jimmy applies a rear chin lock. The Usos are cutting the ring in half. Jimmy tosses Gable to the outside. Gable with right hand to Jimmy. Gable clotheslines Jimmy. Jordan and Jey are tagged in. Jordan dropkicks Jey. Jordan connects with the over the head belly to belly suplex. Jordan tags in Gable. Jimmy with a sunset flip for a two count. Gable rolls Jimmy up and scores the pinfall. The Usos are officially eliminated. The Usos beats down American Alpha before they leave the ringside area. The Ascension are the next entrants. The Ascension connect with the Fall of Men for a two count. Konnor launches Gable rib first to the top rope. Konnor drags Jordan to the corner and tags in Viktor. Viktor stomps on Jordan chest in the corner. Viktor bounces Jordan head on the top turnbuckle. Viktor with a leaping knee strike. Konnor goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out at two. The Ascension cuts the ring in half. Jordan with a over the head belly to belly suplex. Jordan tosses Konnor out of the ring. American Alpha connect with the Grand Amplitude to pickup the victory. Winner: Still WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, American Alpha American Alpha retain despite The Usos trying their hardest to make it a walk over for The Ascension #TagTeamTurmoil #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/tEtrQMAUoM — William Hill Betting (@WilliamHill) February 13, 2017 “GRAND AMPLITUDE!!! #AmericanAlpha survive #TagTeamTurmoil, defeating #TheAscension to retain their #SDLive Tag Titles! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3ze7gk09q5 — WWE (@ewweonline) February 13, 2017 This match was better than expected! #WWEChamberpic.twitter.com/IReVf7d7YC — Sam (@Sam_Rigley) February 13, 2017