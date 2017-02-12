WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Nikki Bella vs Natalya

Fourth Match: Nikki Bella vs. Natalya Natalya slaps Nikki in the face. Natalya with a side headlock takeover. Nikki responds with a leg scissors submission hold. Nikki with a roll through into a cross arm-breaker. Natalya spears Nikki. Natalya goes into the ground and pound attack. Natalya follows that with a waist lock takedown. Natalya does the You Can’t See Me Hand Gesture. Natalya goes for the german suplex, but Nikki blocks it. Nikki gets Natalya in a Knee Bar, but Natalya reaches the bottom rope. Nikki with a baseball slide dropkick that sends Natalya crashing to the outside. Nikki with a flying clothesline off the ring apron. Natalya sends Nikki back first into the steel ring post. Natalya grabs Nikki be her hair. Natalya connects with a snap suplex. Natalya stomps on Nikki chest in the corner. Natalya with a snap mare. Natalya continues the onslaught with a basement dropkick to the back of Nikki. Natalya grounds Nikki with a rear chin lock. Natalya with a running clothesline. Natalya talks smack to Nikki’s mom. Nikki rolls Natalya up for a two count. Natalya whips Nikki face first to the canvas. Natalya tries to hyper-extend the knee of Nikki. Nikki counters with the STF, but Natalya reaches the bottom rope. Nikki with a flying shoulder tackle. Nikki dropkicks Natalya. Nikki goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya plants Nikki with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Nikki blocks it. Nikki lands a vicious forearm strike for a two count. Nikki goes for the Rack Attack 2.0, but Natalya gets back on her feet. Nikki plants Natalya with a Spine Buster for a two count. Nikki follows that up with Springboard Enziguri for a two count. Nikki ascends to the top rope. Natalya catches up to her. Natalya connects with the Superplex. Natalya locks in Sharpshooter, but Nikki counters with the STF. Natalya again reaches the bottom rope. Natalya drags Nikki out of the ring. Natalya drives Nikki back first into the barricade. Natalya and Nikki continue to brawl on the outside, but unfortunately they are both counted out. Natalya rolls Nikki back into the ring. Natalya drops Nikki with a big forearm. Natalya goes back to the ground and pound attack. Nikki runs after Natalya. Nikki Spears Natalya on the ramp. Winner: Double Countout “”SUPERPLEX by @NatByNature!!!” – @MauroRanallo #WWEChamber @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/cKe7Ep5XbU — WWE (@ewweonline) February 13, 2017 SHARPSHOOTER!!! #WWEChamber @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/MO8B3Lx6IB — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) February 13, 2017 La rivalidad entre Nikki @BellaTwins y @NatByNature escala en #WWEChamber! ¿Quién ganará el pulso de la enemistad? pic.twitter.com/CHv9RoDgmx — WWE México (@wwe_mex) February 13, 2017 Nikki BellaTwins rocks NatByNature with a brutal forearm! Only a two-count!! #WWEChamberpic.twitter.com/ZPdsl2uWLv : #Israr — I$rär Ahmed Rao (@sohna_raaz) February 13, 2017