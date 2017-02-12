WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

Fifth Match: Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper Orton and Harper goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Harper backs Orton into the ropes. Harper drops Orton with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Orton rolls out of the ring. Harper with a right hand to the jaw of Orton. Harper sends Orton sternum first into the barricade. Harper bounces Orton on the announcer table. Harper rolls Orton into the ring. Orton lands a back elbow in the corner. Orton dropkicks Harper. Harper ascends to the top rope. Orton with a big right hand that sends Harper crashing to the outside. Orton poses for the crowd. Orton whips Harper back first into the turnbuckles. Orton tosses Harper out of the ring. Orton with a back suplex that sends Harper tumbling over the announce table. Orton rolls Harper back into the ring. Orton with the cover for a two count. Orton applies a rear chin lock. Orton with a clubbing blow to the back of Harper. Orton bounces Harper rib first on the top rope. Orton continues to play to the crowd. Orton stomps on Harper ankle in the corner. Orton transitions into the Garvin Stomp. Orton rams his knee to the back of Harper. Orton goes back to the rear chin lock. Harper and Orton trades shots. Orton lands a european uppercut. Harper with a series of right hands to Orton. Harper with a forearm across the jaw of Orton. Harper with a slingshot senton to Orton. Harper follows that up with a Big Boot for a two count. Orton kicks Harper in the shoulder. Orton goes for the IEDDT, but Harper blocks it. Harper catapults Orton throat first to the second rope. Orton tumbles to the outside. Harper goes for the Suicide Dive, but Orton counters with a forearm. Harper finally connects with the Suicide Dive that sends Orton over the announce table. Harper follows that up with a back suplex on the announcer’s table hood. Orton regains momentum with a scoop powerslam. Harper and Orton battle for position on the top rope. Orton connects with the Superplex. Orton goes for the cover, but Harper kicks out at two. Orton kicks Harper in the chest. Orton goes for the RKO, but Harper blocks it. Harper goes for the Discus Clothesline, but Orton counters with a Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Orton plants Harper with the IEDDT. Orton sets up for the RKO, but Harper lands two consecutive SuperKicks. Harper goes for the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Harper goes for the Sitout Powerbomb, but Orton blocks it. Harper with a thrust kick to the midsection of Orton. Harper connects with the Sit-Out Powerbomb for a two count. Harper goes for the Discus Clothesline, but Orton counters with the RKO to pickup the victory. Winner: Randy Orton Love the Superplex. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/nIb4lTZYRF — Jeri-KO. (@GIoriousOne) February 13, 2017 #WWEChamberpic.twitter.com/o8X3ZatJF6 — MizTv (@MizHDTV) February 13, 2017