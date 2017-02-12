WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Naomi vs Alexa Bliss for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Sixth Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi for the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Naomi rolls Bliss up for a one count. Bliss slaps Naomi in the face. Naomi bounces Bliss head on the top turnbuckle. Naomi lands a roundhouse kick. Naomi goes for the Springboard Crossbody, but Bliss counters with a hip toss for a two count. Bliss stomps on Naomi chest in the corner. Bliss rams her knee across the back of Naomi neck. Bliss goes for the cover for a two count. Bliss continues the onslaught in the corner. Bliss applies a rear chin lock. Bliss grabs onto Naomi’s hair. Bliss lands a deep arm-drag. Naomi connects with a enziguri. Naomi ducks a clothesline from Bliss. Naomi with a leaping back elbow. Naomi follows that up with a Somersault Clothesline. Naomi rams her shoulder to the midsection of Bliss. Naomi connects with the Blockbuster for a two count. Naomi dropkicks Bliss to the corner. Naomi with the Rear View for a two count. Bliss begs for mercy. Bliss backs herself to the ropes. Naomi with a kick that sends Bliss to the outside. Bliss lands a big forearm. Bliss connects with the Snap DDT for a two count. Bliss throws a fit. Naomi with a modified codebreaker. Naomi with a Split Legged Moonsault to the back. Bliss goes for the O’Connor Roll, but the referee catches her foot on the bottom rope. Bliss goes for the Twisted Bliss, but Naomi gets her knees up in the air. Naomi connects with the Split Legged Moonsault to pickup the victory. Winner: New WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, Naomi SHE DID IT. IM SO HAPPY FOR HER!! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ismOwbvB8X — monica (@nicolesbrianna) February 13, 2017 “REAR VIEW by @NaomiWWE!!! ONE TWO NOOOO!!!#WWEChamber #WomensChampionship @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/GDD19getTI — WWE (@ewweonline) February 13, 2017