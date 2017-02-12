WWE Sets Up John Cena’s Possible WrestleMania 33 Match at Elimination Chamber (Video)

As seen at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight, in a backstage segment, Nikki Bella brawled with Maryse and knocked her to the ground. You can watch footage of the brawl below.

As we noted last week, one of the ideas being discussed for John Cena at WrestleMania 33 is to have him team up with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE also coincidentally put Cena vs The Miz is a recent video they released titled “5 Rivalries That Need a Redo”. You can watch that video below as well: