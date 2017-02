As seen at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight, Bray Wyatt pinned AJ Styles at the end of the main event Elimination Chamber match to become the new WWE Champion.

Below are match highlights, and you can read detailed match results at this link.

Watching someone’s dreams come true never ceases to inspire me. Tonight we saw it twice. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GM6WI2g0Rh — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) February 13, 2017