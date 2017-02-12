The ‘Era of Wyatt’ Has Begun As noted, Bray Wyatt pinned John Cena and AJ Styles inside of the Elimination Chamber at Sunday’s pay-per-view to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After his victory, Wyatt took to social media to celebrate and usher in what he is calling the “Era of Wyatt”. #EraOfWyatt pic.twitter.com/sCwBRM5n9l — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 13, 2017 Virgil Has Advice For James Ellsworth Former pro wrestling manager Virgil, who famously managed the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in the 1980s, and who has been infamously trolling the internet and subway stations for years, has some advice for everyone’s Smackdown Live mascot James Ellsworth. James Ellsworth smell the catering while you can. One day you’ll be rolling with me at a wrestle con hustlin $20’s #WWEChamber — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017