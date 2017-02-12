Bray Wyatt Shows Off His WWE Title & Announces An “Era of Wyatt”, Virgil Has Some Advice For Smackdown Star James Ellsworth

Mike Killam

The ‘Era of Wyatt’ Has Begun

As noted, Bray Wyatt pinned John Cena and AJ Styles inside of the Elimination Chamber at Sunday’s pay-per-view to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After his victory, Wyatt took to social media to celebrate and usher in what he is calling the “Era of Wyatt”.

Virgil Has Advice For James Ellsworth

Former pro wrestling manager Virgil, who famously managed the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in the 1980s, and who has been infamously trolling the internet and subway stations for years, has some advice for everyone’s Smackdown Live mascot James Ellsworth.

