The ‘Era of Wyatt’ Has Begun
As noted, Bray Wyatt pinned John Cena and AJ Styles inside of the Elimination Chamber at Sunday’s pay-per-view to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After his victory, Wyatt took to social media to celebrate and usher in what he is calling the “Era of Wyatt”.
Virgil Has Advice For James Ellsworth
Former pro wrestling manager Virgil, who famously managed the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase in the 1980s, and who has been infamously trolling the internet and subway stations for years, has some advice for everyone’s Smackdown Live mascot James Ellsworth.
