Backstage Photo of Triple H and Naomi
Below is a backstage photo of Triple H with new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi following her win at WWE Elimination Chamber:
Triple H Comments on New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight
Triple H also posted the following on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title win tonight:
Did You Enjoy Elimination Chamber?
Now that the 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV is in the books, WZ wants to know what you thought of the event. Vote in the poll below, and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?