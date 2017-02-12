Triple H Comments on New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight, Backstage Photo of HHH & Naomi, Did You Enjoy Elimination Chamber?

Nick Paglino
wwe champion

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Backstage Photo of Triple H and Naomi

Below is a backstage photo of Triple H with new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi following her win at WWE Elimination Chamber:

Triple H Comments on New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight

Triple H also posted the following on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title win tonight:

Did You Enjoy Elimination Chamber?

Now that the 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV is in the books, WZ wants to know what you thought of the event. Vote in the poll below, and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

bray wyattNaomiTriple HvideoWWEWWE Elimination Chamber
