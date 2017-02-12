Backstage Photo of Triple H and Naomi Below is a backstage photo of Triple H with new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi following her win at WWE Elimination Chamber: .@NaomiWWE was a part of the original @WWENXT … and now she’s brought HER glow to the #SDLive Women’s Championship. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OpMStdWcpB — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017 Triple H Comments on New WWE Champion Crowned Tonight Triple H also posted the following on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title win tonight: A man of his own creation.

He followed his own path..

..to the @WWE Championship.

..to the @WWE Championship.

Congratulations to @WWEBrayWyatt. #WWEChamber #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r8Fagu5drR — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017