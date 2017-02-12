WWE has released the following videos, featuring new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi celebrating her big title win tonight backstage with Jimmy Uso, and also doing her first photoshoot as Champion: Naomi also appeared on WWE Talking Smack following Elimination Chamber, and discussed her future rematch against Alexa Bliss for the Title. During the appearance, Naomi says she wants Bliss to be in top shape for their eventual rematch: #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE wants to make sure @AlexaBliss_WWE is in peak form for their rematch! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/YSzFOcjMxn — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017