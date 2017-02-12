Naomi Celebrates Title Win Backstage with Jimmy Uso, Does First Photoshoot as Champion, Talks Title Rematch Against Alexa Bliss (Videos)

Nick Paglino
naomi

Photo Credit: Getty Images

WWE has released the following videos, featuring new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi celebrating her big title win tonight backstage with Jimmy Uso, and also doing her first photoshoot as Champion:

Naomi also appeared on WWE Talking Smack following Elimination Chamber, and discussed her future rematch against Alexa Bliss for the Title. During the appearance, Naomi says she wants Bliss to be in top shape for their eventual rematch:

