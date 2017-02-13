As previously reported, Kenny Omega will make his New Japan Pro Wrestling return on February 26 to kick off a two-day tour with Ring of Honor dubbed “Honor Rising”. We can now confirm several new pieces of exciting information, including the return of Bullet Club and the full match cards for both nights of Honor Rising, which will be broadcast live on New Japan World with English commentary. But the announcement we are most eager to report is that Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will collide for the first time since their all-time great performance at Wrestle Kingdom 11, as Bullet Club takes on Chaos in an epic 8-man tag match to close out the tour! The Young Bucks will also be in action against War Machine, Yoshi-Hashi will challenge Adam Cole for the ROH World Championship, and rising star Punisher Martinez will have his biggest match yet when he steps into the ring against strong-style master Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Here are the full match cards: Honor Rising Night 1

February 26, 2017 The Briscoes vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Cole (Bullet Club) Jay Lethal & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hangman Page & Cody Rhodes (Bullet Club) Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Dalton Castle vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Punisher Martinez War Machine vs. The Young Bucks Will Ospreay, Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada (Chaos) vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale (Bullet Club) Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger & Delirious vs. Bushi, Evil & Sanada (Los Ingobernables de Japon) David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Kushida vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young Honor Rising Night 2

February 27, 2017 Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada & The Briscoes vs. Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Bullet Club) ROH World Championship

Adam Cole (c) vs. Yoshi-Hashi NEVER Openweight Championship

Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Punisher Martinez Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale (Bullet Club) War Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi, Evil, Sanada & Tetsuya Naito (Los Ingobernables de Japon) Henare, David Finlay & Kushida vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young