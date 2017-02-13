The Rock Welcomes Bray Wyatt To “The Club”, Final Episode Of Legends With JBL Airing Tomorrow

The Rock Welcomes Bray Wyatt To “The Club”

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has posted the following to Twitter congratulating Bray Wyatt on his WWE Championship win last night at the Elimination Chamber:

Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn’t happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017

Final Episode Of Legends With JBL Airing Tomorrow

The WWE Network will be airing the final episode of Legends With JBL tomorrow at 3 pm EST. JBL’s final guest will be “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart.