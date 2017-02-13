The Rock Welcomes Bray Wyatt To “The Club”, Final Episode Of Legends With JBL Airing Tomorrow

The Rock Welcomes Bray Wyatt To “The Club”
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has posted the following to Twitter congratulating Bray Wyatt on his WWE Championship win last night at the Elimination Chamber:
Final Episode Of Legends With JBL Airing Tomorrow
The WWE Network will be airing the final episode of Legends With JBL tomorrow at 3 pm EST. JBL’s final guest will be “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart.
