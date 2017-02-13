Top 10 Times WWE Superstars Have Hugged It Out

WWE has released the following video looking at the top ten times that WWE Superstars have hugged it out:

What Did Fans Continue To Chant After The Chamber?

Following last night’s Elimination Chamber PPV the fans in attendance continued to chant “You Deserve It!” at Bray Wyatt for sometime following his WWE Championship win.

Related: The Rock Welcomes Bray Wyatt To “The Club”

You can listen to WrestleZone Radio’s Elimination Chamber Breakdown special in the embedded audio player below: