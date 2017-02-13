WWE Hall of Famer Rips Hip Hop Performance on the Grammy Awards WWE Hall of Famer Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis posted the following on his Facebook page in response to A Tribe Called Quest’s performance on The Grammy Awards show last night: “Once again Rappers ruin the Grammys with that stupid song with words like resist and no one can tell you what to do. Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from the southern borders or all the Radical Islamic that promote death to America? Really well legends it’s your relative using those drugs ir getting killed by terrorists then you will get it. Insulting performance!” Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish Team Up on ROH Wrestling Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, FITE App will be airing this week’s episode of Ring of Honor, and below is the official show preview. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. The Bullet Club is back on top to kick off 2017…. But they are *not* without their enemies. Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish join forces to take on the regime!

*plus* – Dalton Castle leads his boys into action!!

Don’t miss Rong of Honor this week!