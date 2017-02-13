WWE Hall of Famer Rips Hip Hop Performance on the Grammy Awards
WWE Hall of Famer Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis posted the following on his Facebook page in response to A Tribe Called Quest’s performance on The Grammy Awards show last night:
Jay Lethal & Bobby Fish Team Up on ROH Wrestling Tonight
Tonight at 7pm EST, FITE App will be airing this week’s episode of Ring of Honor, and below is the official show preview. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?