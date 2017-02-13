Alberto Del Rio to Face Former WWE and TNA Champion, Sonjay Dutt Returning to Ring of Honor, New WWE Network Collections Added

New WWE Network Collections Added WWE Network has added several new Collections including a New Day “Feel the Positivity” collection, new “Hidden Gems” featuring Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho, Black History Month content, and classic episodes of Smackdown from 2008 and 2009. Sonjay Dutt Returning to ROH Former TNA star Sonjay Dutt, who recently appeared as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, will be returning to Ring of Honor to challenge ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll. The bout will take place at the March 4th “Manhattan Mayhem” event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. Alberto Del Rio to Face Former WWE and TNA Champion Following his match against Kurt Angle at WCPW’s “True Destiny” event last night in England, Alberto El Patron has announced he will next face former WWE U.S. Champion and former TNA World Champion star Ken Anderson. The bout can be streamed via the FITE App, which you can download free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Next stop in my second home #England against a good amigo and 1 of the best in the biz @mrkenanderson https://t.co/WzoqPOtsc7 — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) February 13, 2017 @VivaDelRio next high profile UK main event? Less than 2 weeks away vs @mrkenanderson @exmouthpavilion @FiteTV #GoldRush #MainEvent #sisisi pic.twitter.com/zWQWOwG5xL — Big League Wrestling (@GoBigLeague) February 13, 2017