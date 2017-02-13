Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, February 14th, at 11 AM Eastern. She is expected to be confirmed as the administrator of the Small Business Administration for The Donald Trump administration.

Linda received support from both Democrats and Republicans. A Senate panel earlier approved her nomination by a margin of 18-1. The only vote against her came from Democrat Cory Booker who actually joked during her Senate panel about Stephanie being more intimidating than Triple H who were both present. Linda responded by saying that Stephanie could give Booker, “A mean hip toss.”

Linda is expected to be confirmed without much trouble. If approved, McMahon could be sworn in as part of WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump’s cabinet tomorrow.