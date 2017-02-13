TNA’s DCC Theme Song Released

The theme song for the TNA faction Death Crew Council (DCC) was released on iTunes over the weekend and can be downloaded at this link.

John Cena Comments on Title Loss

John Cena Tweeted the following reacting to his WWE Title loss at Elimination Chamber last night:

Never fear failure. Learn from it. Fear not having the courage to try. #NeverGiveUp #EarnTheDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 13, 2017

How Did Betting Sites Fare Following WWE Elimination Chamber?

Following last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, the betting sites once again accurately predicted the entire card, with a minor discrepancy in the Nikki Bella vs Natalya match. Sites had Nikki favored in the match, which ended in a Double Countout. When a draw or no contest takes place in pro wrestling betting, the money is returned to the bettor and is not considered a loss.