Andre The Giant’s Daughter Robin Talks To Bill Apter About Why She Was At Smackdown Live This Past Week



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter's podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released last night following WWE's Elimination Chamber. It features an exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant's daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff!

BA: I saw that picture with you and Nattie Neidhart backstage at Smackdown, what made you go? RCR: I actually had reached out to WWE for tickets for a friend because he had never been and what better way to see a show than going with someone who has family in the industry? Unfortunately things happened and he couldn’t make it and I decided to go and at least say, “thank you.” You know, for them providing the tickets and all of that. Next thing you know the picture is being taken (laughs) and I get tagged on Instagram and it’s been going crazy ever since. BA: I knew your Dad very well so I am going to turn this around a little bit before I ask you a bunch of questions. Is there anything you’d like to know from me about Andre the Giant? RCR: That could probably fill an entire show in itself just because a lot of people are very hesitant when they meet me. Most of the time it’s outside an event and they don’t know how to talk about him with me. It’s one of those things where I’ve heard stories so any stories you want to share I’d love to hear. You can listen to Bill’s stories about Andre as well as the rest of his interview with Robin in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Jerry Lawler, “Bill Apter Is Solely Responsible For All Of My Involvement With Andy Kaufman”

This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant's daughter Robin

