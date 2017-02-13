Breaking News: Theodore Long To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2017

FOXSports.com confirmed longtime wrestling manager, referee and Smackdown General Manager Theodore Long will be inducted into this year’s class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Long talked to FOXSports’ Nick Schwartz about the big news, saying:
Long joins Kurt Angle and the Rock N Roll Express as inductees into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class; this year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st at the Amway Center in Orlando on Wrestlemania 33 weekend.
