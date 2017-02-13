Breaking News: Theodore Long To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2017

FOXSports.com confirmed longtime wrestling manager, referee and Smackdown General Manager Theodore Long will be inducted into this year’s class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Long talked to FOXSports’ Nick Schwartz about the big news, saying: Well, I was really surprised, you know? I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought ‘well, if they’re going to do that, I’m pretty sure my time will come one day.’ And that’s what did happen. I was real excited, it’s such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it’s just great. It don’t get no better than that. I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I’m just excited right now so I’m kind of lost for words. Long joins Kurt Angle and the Rock N Roll Express as inductees into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class; this year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st at the Amway Center in Orlando on Wrestlemania 33 weekend.