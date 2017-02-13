Rusev Quotes “Rocky” to Naomi, Tons of Wrestlers Praise Naomi’s Title Win, John Cena & Shaq on Carpool Karaoke (Video), Seth Rollins on Triple H

Nick Paglino
naomi

(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Wrestlers React to Naomi’s Title Win

Below are numerous pro wrestler reactions to Naomi winning the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title at Elimination Chamber:

John Cena & Shaq on Carpool Karaoke

Below is the trailer for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”, which is coming to Apple iTunes. The trailer features John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal:

Rollins on HHH

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram, as he currently deals with a torn MCL:

