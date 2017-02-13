Wrestlers React to Naomi’s Title Win

Below are numerous pro wrestler reactions to Naomi winning the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title at Elimination Chamber:

Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017

So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women’s Champion! It’s been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017

Im crying!!! The struggle baby!! You did it @NaomiWWE — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 13, 2017

Congrats to @NaomiWWE! One of the best athletes, and best people in the game!#WWEChamber @WWE — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 13, 2017

Just read on my timeline that @NaomiWWE finally won the title. I just love her and am so happy the day has FINALLY come! #youdeserveit — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 13, 2017

Words Can’t even remotely come close to describing how Happy&Proud I am to see My girl @NaomiWWE Win the @WWE #SmackDown #WomensChampionship — Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 13, 2017

Crying seeing @NaomiWWE win! The most underrated athlete & entertainer in business! You inspire me. #FEELtheGLOW — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 13, 2017

@NaomiWWE NO, with that gold around your middle…. you, you’re the BEST ! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) February 13, 2017

John Cena & Shaq on Carpool Karaoke

Below is the trailer for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”, which is coming to Apple iTunes. The trailer features John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal:

Rollins on HHH

Seth Rollins posted the following on Instagram, as he currently deals with a torn MCL: