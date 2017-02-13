Which WWE Star Was Nikki Bella’s Worst Valentine’s Day Date? (Video), HHH on Teddy Long in WWE HOF, Lucha Underground on Netflix Update

Latest on Lucha Underground on Netflix Lucha Underground Tweeted the following on the series coming to Netflix: Dorian Roldán, GM of Lucha Libre FMV, has confirmed that seasons one & two of #LuchaUnderground will be available on Netflix Spring of 2017 — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) February 13, 2017 HHH on Teddy Long in WWE HOF As noted, Theodore Long was announced today as a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and Triple H Tweeted the following: From ring crew and referee to General Manager of Smackdown. @teddyplayalong can now add #WWEHOF to his 30-year resume. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/L9hG7n5RVf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017 Which WWE Star Was Nikki Bella’s Worst Valentine’s Day Date? WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE stars discussing their worst Valentine’s Day dates. During the clip, Nikki Bella jokes that WWE star Dolph Ziggler was her worst date: