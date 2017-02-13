Which WWE Star Was Nikki Bella’s Worst Valentine’s Day Date? (Video), HHH on Teddy Long in WWE HOF, Lucha Underground on Netflix Update

Nick Paglino
nikki bella

Photo Credit: El Rey Network

Latest on Lucha Underground on Netflix

Lucha Underground Tweeted the following on the series coming to Netflix:

HHH on Teddy Long in WWE HOF

As noted, Theodore Long was announced today as a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and Triple H Tweeted the following:

Which WWE Star Was Nikki Bella’s Worst Valentine’s Day Date?

WWE has released the following video, featuring WWE stars discussing their worst Valentine’s Day dates. During the clip, Nikki Bella jokes that WWE star Dolph Ziggler was her worst date:

