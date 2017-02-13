Big Title Match & Nakamura’s Return Announced for NXT TV Tapings, Zayn Responds to Omega, Xavier Woods Pays Up After Losing Bet (Video)

Nick Paglino
nxt tv tapings

(Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Zayn Responds to Omega

Sami Zayn Tweeted the following responding to a comment Kenny Omega made saying he thinks Zayn is one of the most talented wrestlers he has ever worked with:

Big Title Match & Nakamura’s Return Announced for NXT TV Tapings

Triple H has announced the following:

Xavier Woods Pays Up After Losing Bet

WWE has released the following video featuring Xavier Woods wearing New England Patriots gear after losing a Super Bowl bet to Kofi Kingston:

