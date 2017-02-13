WWE Returning To Kentucky For TV Taping For First Time Since 2010, Speculation On John Cena Possibly Taking More Off

(Thanks to Andrew Mitchell)

WWE will return to Kentucky for their first television taping since 2010 when WWE Smackdown Live visits the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several news outlets including the Courier-Journal and Louisville Business First reported the news; the KFC Yum Center also tweeted out an announcement with event details; tickets for the show will be on sale this Friday. WWE is returning to Kentucky for television after the new Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission changed some rules that stood in the way of producing shows, including the ‘cut rule’ and other regulatory changes as part of the committee’s ‘Red Tape Reduction Initiative’

Related: Kentucky Commission Introduces New Rules To Try And Bring Back Major WWE Events To The State

On a related note, John Cena is not currently advertised for this event, or any other show following Wrestlemania 33 excerpt for WWE Survivor Series in Houston. These dates include the WWE European tour and the new Smackdown branded Money In The Bank PPV in St. Louis, leading to speculation he could be taking some more time off.