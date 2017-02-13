FEST Wrestling “Love Is A Battlefield” Results 2/12: Love Cup Tournament, Su Yung vs Havok

FEST Wrestling

The following results are from last night’s FEST Wrestling “Love Is A Battlefield” live event in Gainsville, Florida:

Opening Round

Team Lucha def Tech

Effy Loves Beastly defeated Awaken (Donovan Danhausen / Vandal)

Pop Culture (Jason Cade & Veda Scott) defeated Revolt (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)

Aaron Epic & Martin Stone defeated Lindsay Snow & Aria Blake

Awaken (Wolf Taylor & Leon Scott) defeated Arik Cannon & Teddy Stigma

– Stigma did not compete due to injury, Cannon worked by himself)

Twins (Brian Cage & Sami Callihan) defeated Shane Strickland & Angel Rose

Second Round

Team Lucha defeated Awaken (Taylor & Scott)

Pop Culture defeated Effy Loves Beastly

Twins defeated Stone & Epic

Finals

Twins defeated Pop Culture & Team Lucha

– Final match was an elimination match, Pop Culture was defeated first, then Callihan & Cage made Team Lucha tap out to a double Stretch Muffler