FEST Wrestling “Love Is A Battlefield” Results 2/12: Love Cup Tournament, Su Yung vs Havok

FEST Wrestling
The following results are from last night’s FEST Wrestling “Love Is A Battlefield” live event in Gainsville, Florida:
Opening Round
Team Lucha def Tech
Effy Loves Beastly defeated Awaken (Donovan Danhausen / Vandal)
Pop Culture (Jason Cade & Veda Scott) defeated Revolt (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)
Aaron Epic & Martin Stone defeated Lindsay Snow & Aria Blake
Awaken (Wolf Taylor & Leon Scott) defeated Arik Cannon & Teddy Stigma
Twins (Brian Cage & Sami Callihan) defeated Shane Strickland & Angel Rose
Second Round
Team Lucha defeated Awaken (Taylor & Scott)
Pop Culture defeated Effy Loves Beastly
Twins defeated Stone & Epic
Finals
Twins defeated Pop Culture & Team Lucha
Arik Cannonbrian-cagecaleb konleyfest wrestlinghavokjason cadejessicka havoksami callihanshane stricklandsu yungVeda Scott