Josh Barnett, “There Is A Lot To Explore With Myself & Impact”; Discusses Working With Lashley

JB: It's in the air. It's true. It was a combination of John Gaburick and Bobby Lashley actually. NH: Was Lashley the first to reach out? Did he tell you that there was new management there and maybe they'd be more open to bringing you in? Or was this something that was in the works when Billy Corgan and Dixie Carter were in power? JB: No, not at all. It was put together in about a month. It was a bit of a rush and after my last fight I had spent my entire time just eating and drinking and not training in the least. I had no intent to really get in to any combat training anytime soon. The timing was great. I love wrestling Bobby and I always wanted to do some stuff on American soil. I thought this could be a good opportunity. NH: Do you see yourself being with Impact Wrestling beyond what you've done and doing more? JB: I'd like to think so. I think there is a lot to explore with myself and Impact Wrestling. Hopefully you all tune in to see what we've done to this point and we'll see what we can do in the future.