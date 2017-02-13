WrestlePro Results (2/10) Ryback vs Brian Cage, Rikishi In Action, Cody Rhodes Defends WCPW Internet Title

The following results are from this weekend’s WrestlePro live event at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

1. Delroy Alexander defeated Chris Payne (w/”Shining” Edward Jackson) via rollup

2- Habib from the Car Wash defeated “Abominable” CPA in Match 3 of the Best of Seven series. Habib lead 2-1

3- Alex Reynolds defeated “Bad Boy” Joey Janela & “Bad Apple” Matt MacIntosh in a Triple Threat Match.

4. Dirty & Durable defeated Sonjay Dutt and Fallah Bahh.

5. Chris Avery Queling defeated Anthony Bowens via interference from WrestlePro Champion Bobby Wayward & Job Security.

6. Apple Corps (Maxwell Jacob Feinstein & Vallerio) defeated The Amazing Graysons.

7- Dan Maff & Homicide defeated Pat Buck & “2 Cocky” Kevin Matthews via interference from the debuting Monsta Mack. (Dan Maff’s tag team partner of Da Hit Squad)

8- WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi & The Beach Bums defeated Johnny Clash, Mark Sterling & Massage NV. As part of the pre-match stipulation, Johnny Clash must retire from WrestlePro.

9. Team Espanikos (w/Nikki Adams) defeated Taboo Crew & Vanity (w/ Gino Gotz) to become the First WrestlePro Trios Champions.

10- Brian Cage fought Ryback to a double count-out.

11. Cody Rhodes defeated Lio Rush & Mario Bokara to retain the WCPW Internet Championship despite interference from Joey Ryan.

For more information, Wrestleproonline.com

Related: Cody Rhodes Accidentally Hits Finishing Move on His Wife (Video)